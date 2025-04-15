J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.55.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

