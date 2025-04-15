Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDAGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 61.38%.

Iveda Solutions stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,896. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

