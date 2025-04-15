ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ITT were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

NYSE ITT opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.21. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

