iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.31 and traded as low as $46.21. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 364,847 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $354.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 144,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

