iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,267 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Gold Trust worth $64,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

