iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 263,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 447,459 shares.The stock last traded at $113.83 and had previously closed at $113.32.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $116.76. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core High Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

