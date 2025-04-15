IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,012 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $14,633,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,079,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.