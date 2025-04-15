Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 2,066,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,064,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.24 ($0.16).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of £54.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.

