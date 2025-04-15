Invesco Ltd. Sells 65,184 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.84% of Watts Water Technologies worth $57,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.28. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

