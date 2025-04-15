Invesco Ltd. Sells 121,614 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,924,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Gold Fields worth $65,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.95.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

