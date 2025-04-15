Invesco Ltd. Has $63.29 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 588,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.81% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $63,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.0 %

LSCC stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

