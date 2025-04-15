Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,881 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.33% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $55,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

