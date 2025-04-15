Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.07% of UFP Industries worth $73,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UFP Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,969 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.42 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

