Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,339,901 Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,339,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,036,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Viking as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Viking by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,684,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Viking by 1,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,278,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Viking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.54. Viking Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.