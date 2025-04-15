Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,304,867 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 253.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $68,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,949 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,522,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,528 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,224,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,197,000 after buying an additional 825,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,018,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 684,726 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

