Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.17% of Columbia Banking System worth $66,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,545.31. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

