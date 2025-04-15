Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the March 15th total of 471,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after acquiring an additional 820,513 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,269,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,489,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,510,000 after purchasing an additional 348,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSCS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,323. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.