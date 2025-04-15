International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Mizuho

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 320,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,675. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

