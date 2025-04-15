InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 90,507 shares during the quarter. InterDigital accounts for 10.9% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned about 1.51% of InterDigital worth $73,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,260. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,660 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.1 %

InterDigital Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $201.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.36 and a 1-year high of $231.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.03 and a 200 day moving average of $188.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

