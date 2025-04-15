Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88, Zacks reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.88.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

