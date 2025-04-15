Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,531 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of JAKKS Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,189,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 62.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.87. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.

JAKKS Pacific Dividend Announcement

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Activity at JAKKS Pacific

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 15,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $394,138.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,900,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,753.63. The trade was a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.