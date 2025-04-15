Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $326,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,384,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $103.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.