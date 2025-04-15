Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $881,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.3% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,536,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,749,000 after acquiring an additional 242,675 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.