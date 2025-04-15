Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,014 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,989,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 71,357.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,632,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620,699 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,513,000 after buying an additional 5,733,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Bank of America by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,976,000 after buying an additional 5,493,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

