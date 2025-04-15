Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $510,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,339.44. This represents a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 90,303 shares of company stock valued at $706,660 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

