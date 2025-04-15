Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $498,414.30. This represents a 16.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 637,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,318. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1,319.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 19,500.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

