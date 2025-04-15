Insider Selling: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells 12,768 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,768 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $145,427.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,322,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,186,748.95. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

On Monday, April 14th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,828 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $196,719.32.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 78,522 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $868,453.32.

On Monday, April 7th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,438 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $146,022.12.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $570,726.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $401,318.13.

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $77,877.45.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $149,017.23.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BOC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.26. 78,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $448.52 million, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Omaha

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Omaha by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 559,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 78,662 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.