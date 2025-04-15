Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 14,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $173,502.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,296,645 shares in the company, valued at $26,618,115.55. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,665. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.17.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

