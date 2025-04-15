Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Short Interest Down 89.3% in March

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Indra Sistemas Trading Up 8.2 %

OTCMKTS:ISMAY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.15. 8,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.56. Indra Sistemas has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

