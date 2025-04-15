Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Incyte by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,561.36. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

