Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $745.76 million and $30.04 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85,919.59 or 0.99934267 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,591.35 or 0.99552478 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,834,764 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
