Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) versus Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Head-To-Head Review

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -30.48% Immunocore -15.87% -12.84% -5.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Immunocore”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scinai Immunotherapeutics $452,000.00 4.13 -$6.50 million ($239.17) -0.01 Immunocore $310.20 million 4.34 -$55.29 million ($1.02) -26.39

Volatility & Risk

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scinai Immunotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunocore has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Immunocore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Immunocore 1 4 8 0 2.54

Immunocore has a consensus price target of $63.73, suggesting a potential upside of 136.73%. Given Immunocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunocore is more favorable than Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Immunocore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immunocore beats Scinai Immunotherapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma. In addition, the company’s product pipeline comprises IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial to treat first line advanced cutaneous melanoma; and in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple tumor types, such as platinum resistant ovarian, non-small cell lung, and endometrial carcinoma. Further, it develops IMC-R117C, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; IMC-M113V, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat human immunosuppression virus; IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; IMC-T119C, which is in preclinical trial for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C, which is in preclinical trial to treat multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-S118AI to treat type 1 diabetes and is in preclinical trial. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

