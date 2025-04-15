iExec RLC Price Reaches $1.07 (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $86.96 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00003478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000020 BTC.

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.07101764 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $6,967,579.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

