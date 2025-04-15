Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 176.7% in March

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Iberdrola Stock Up 0.9 %
IBDRY traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.
