Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 176.7% in March

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Iberdrola Stock Up 0.9 %

IBDRY traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

