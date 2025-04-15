Hyperliquid Trading Up 30.6% Over Last Week (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Hyperliquid has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyperliquid has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and approximately $102.53 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperliquid token can currently be purchased for about $16.04 or 0.00018770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperliquid alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,499.24 or 1.00022379 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,199.04 or 0.99671182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hyperliquid Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hyperliquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,993,930 with 333,928,180 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 16.22557467 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $101,378,408.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperliquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperliquid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperliquid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.