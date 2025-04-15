Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Hydro One (TSE:HGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on H. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.25.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of H stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.82. 159,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.67. The firm has a market cap of C$29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$37.27 and a 1-year high of C$51.24.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

