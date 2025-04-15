Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on H. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.25.

Shares of H stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.82. 159,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,528. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.67. The firm has a market cap of C$29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$37.27 and a 1-year high of C$51.24.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

