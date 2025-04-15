Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on H. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.