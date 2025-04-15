Hxro (HXRO) Trading 18.6% Higher This Week

Hxro (HXRO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $280.25 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

