Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $2,136,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Humana by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $284.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Humana has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.58%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

