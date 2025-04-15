Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Insider Shamik J. Parikh Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) insider Shamik J. Parikh purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,625. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $231.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUMA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 543,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Humacyte by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,764,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,529 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Humacyte by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,848,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 94,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

