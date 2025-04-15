HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in March

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOYA Price Performance

HOYA stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,250. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.79. HOYA has a 52 week low of $97.49 and a 52 week high of $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.94. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.