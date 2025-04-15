Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of HTCMY opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
