Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

Shares of HTCMY opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.