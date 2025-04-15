Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Hexcel by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hexcel by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Up 1.7 %

Hexcel stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $73.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hexcel from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

