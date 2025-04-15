Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Posts Earnings Results

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson Far East Income had a net margin of 589.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:HFEL opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.85. The company has a market capitalization of £333.95 million, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.60. Henderson Far East Income has a 12-month low of GBX 182.67 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 248 ($3.27).

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Henderson Far East Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -393.80%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.