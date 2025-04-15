Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Helios Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Helios Technologies worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $886.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

