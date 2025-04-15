Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in March

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
HBGRF remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.20.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
