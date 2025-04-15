Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – April 14th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Merck & Co., Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares issued by companies that operate in the health industry, including sectors like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to companies involved in the research, development, and provision of products and services that improve health and well-being, and their performance is often impacted by regulatory changes, technological advances, and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.47. 15,626,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,167,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $18.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $581.28. 2,358,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,225. The company has a market cap of $531.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $438.50 and a one year high of $630.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.80.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $153.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,357,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $254.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,228. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $244.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.29 and a 200 day moving average of $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $8.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $793.69. The stock had a trading volume of 786,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,510. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $875.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $973.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,018,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,512,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,696. The stock has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $409.85 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.78.

