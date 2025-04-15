Head-To-Head Review: Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) vs. South Bow (NYSE:SOBO)

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Bow and Delek Logistics Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow $2.12 billion 2.39 $385.21 million $1.85 13.14 Delek Logistics Partners $940.64 million 2.14 $126.24 million $2.99 12.52

Profitability

South Bow has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Bow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares South Bow and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A Delek Logistics Partners 13.15% -155.77% 8.39%

Dividends

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. South Bow pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 147.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for South Bow and Delek Logistics Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 8 1 2 2.23 Delek Logistics Partners 1 0 3 0 2.50

South Bow currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus price target of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Delek Logistics Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delek Logistics Partners is more favorable than South Bow.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats South Bow on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment includes refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products and terminalling services at refined products terminals to independent third parties. The Storage and Transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil, intermediate, and refined products transportation and storage services. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

