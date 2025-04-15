Head to Head Contrast: Envoy Medical (COCH) & The Competition

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Envoy Medical to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Envoy Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Envoy Medical Competitors 401 1405 2528 116 2.53

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 561.76%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than its peers.

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $225,000.00 -$29.91 million -0.96 Envoy Medical Competitors $1.41 billion $234.66 million 19.77

Envoy Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical. Envoy Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -7,607.55% N/A -262.28% Envoy Medical Competitors -169.94% -74.14% -20.85%

Summary

Envoy Medical peers beat Envoy Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

