Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $28.41 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and $703,922.09 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $28.41 or 0.00033040 BTC on major exchanges.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was August 30th, 2024. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,183 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

