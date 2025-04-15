Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 312,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,122. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 153.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

